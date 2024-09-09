The Pujiang Innovation Forum 2024 Kicks Off, Sharing Innovation & Shaping the Future Together

SHANGHAI, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 7, the Pujiang Innovation Forum 2024 raised its curtain in Shanghai, featuring the inauguration of the China-Hungary Science and Innovation Day at the opening ceremony.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the Pujiang Innovation Forum has become an essential platform for promoting global cooperation in science, technology, and innovation.

This year's forum includes the opening ceremony, main forum, thematic forums, exhibition and matchmaking, special dialogues, release of various accomplishments, youth innovation forum, night of the guest country of honor, and more. It has brought together over 300 experts and scholars from China and other countries to explore the development of global cooperation in scientific and technological innovation.

As key components of Pujiang Innovation Forum 2024, InnoMatch EXPO and WeStart2024 Global Venture Capital Conference were held.

With "innovation demand", "talent support", and "capital power" as the three core elements, InnoMatch EXPO 2024 introduces a "1+3+365" exhibition model for matchmaking.

The WeStart2024 Global Venture Capital Conference creates a global platform for projects to "attract" funding and for investors to "locate" investment opportunities by navigating the six core technology segments and witnessing thrilling roadshows in biomedicine, artificial intelligence, future information, and other fields, along with special sessions for college and overseas projects to unveiling a new pattern of global VC investment.

Source: The Pujiang Innovation Forum 2024