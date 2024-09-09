DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) (CSWU LN) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Sep-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) DEALING DATE: 06-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 10.5671 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18058517 CODE: CSWU LN ISIN: LU1681044993 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044993 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSWU LN Sequence No.: 345542 EQS News ID: 1983975 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 09, 2024 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)