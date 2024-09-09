Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024
Dow Jones News
09.09.2024 09:58 Uhr
Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CATH LN) 
Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
09-Sep-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 06-Sep-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.1037 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3207159 
CODE: CATH LN 
ISIN: LU2216829809 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2216829809 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CATH LN 
Sequence No.:  345638 
EQS News ID:  1984169 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1984169&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2024 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
