Montag, 09.09.2024
09.09.2024 10:10 Uhr
Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Arctic Securities AS

Stockholm, September 9, 2024- The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm
(the "Exchange") has found that Arctic Securities AS (the "Company") has
breached the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the "Rulebook") and
therefore decided to cancel the company's permission to act as Certified
Adviser and ordered the company to pay a fine of SEK 2,000,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has breached the
following rules of the Rulebook after having terminated the agreements of all
three employees acting as Designated Contact Persons. 

 -- Item 5.1.4 of the Rulebook includes an ongoing obligation to monitor the
   Issuer's fulfilment of the Rulebook. During the notice periods for the
   Designated Contact Persons, the Company has not fulfilled this ongoing
   obligation.
 -- The Company also breached item 5.8.2 of the Rulebook by not notifying the
   Exchange of the change regarding the Designated Contact Persons.
 -- The Company further failed to meet the requirement in item 5.2.1 of the
   Rulebook for having at least two full-time Designated Contact Persons.

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company during a prolonged period
has not met the fundamental requirements regarding Designated Contact Persons
that the Rulebook places on a Certified Adviser, as well as failed to inform
the Exchange of changes immediately. The Disciplinary Committee views the
breaches of the Rulebook as very serious. A fine shall therefore be imposed.
Considering the Company during the period did not entirely lack resources to
perform its obligations as Certified Adviser and that the breaches do not seem
to have had any negative effects on issuers for which the Company acted as
Certified Adviser, the amount of the fine is set to SEK 2,000,000. The
Disciplinary Committee further cancels the Company's permission to act as
Certified Adviser on First North Stockholm with immediate effect. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-regulation/nordic/stockholm/disciplinary/decisions
-sanctions 

About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions
regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules
and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a
member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to
the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and
pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding
possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning,
a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning,
a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but
are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market.
The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with
experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the
Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities
market. 

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme
Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan
Danelius, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Joakim Strid,
Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Carl
Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson, Former
Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg, Lawyer Magnus Lindstedt and
director Kristina Schauman. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
