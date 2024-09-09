REMINDER: FERN Group, UAB bond public offering

From August 29, 2024, 10:00 EEST FERN Group, UAB bonds (ISIN code LT0000409633) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is September 11, 2024, 13:00 EEST. Up to 8 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. The offer price is 1000 EUR per one bond which is equal to the nominal value of a bond. Minimum investment amount is 1 bond, or 1000 EUR. The interest rate of the bonds will be set within the range of 8.50 to 9.50 per cent per annum upon expiration of the subscription period. The bonds will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LT0000409633. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order books (LT0000409633): FENIPO850 for 8.50% annual coupon FENIPO900 for 9.00% annual coupon FENIPO950 for 9.50% annual coupon The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: August 29, 2024 from 10:00 until 16:00; August 30 - September 10, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00; September 11, 2024 from 09:00 until 13:00*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline. Settlement date: September 13, 2024. All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on their own account or on behalf of their clients. Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their brokerage company. Auction rules and Information document are available as attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 525 31462 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1245015