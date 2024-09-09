Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. DRILLS 4.2% Copper, 4% Zinc, with Silver and Gold 0.83% Copper Equivalent over 25.45 Metres LA CORNE SOUTH PROJECT, Val d'Or Quebec

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. ("QMET" or the "Company") (CSE:QMET)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is very pleased to present the results of core samples taken from the first hole of three holes completed to date at their La Corne South project.

Results from hole 24LCS-01 indicate robust VMS-style mineralization containing elevated copper, zinc, silver, and gold. The significant downhole intercepts are as follows:

122.75-123.3 - 4.2% copper, 4% zinc, 0.17 ppm gold, and 30.3 ppm silver

123.3-123.85 - 1.9% copper, 3.17% zinc, and 14.7 ppm silver

123.85-124.4 - 0.79% copper, 1.3% zinc, and 7.33 ppm silver

125.5-126 - 2.61% copper

*True widths of mineralization have not yet been determined

The above intercepts are within a larger envelope of mineralization from 102.15 metres to 130.45 metres downhole. Elevated results were obtained from semi-massive to massive sulphides including pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, and sphalerite as logged by the geologists. Using weighted averages combined with copper equivalents, the following has been calculated for the higher-grade zone intercepted in hole 24LCS-01:

1.8 % copper equivalent** over 6.1 metres (122.75-127.6), including 2.56% copper equivalent over 3.95 metres (122.75-126.7)



The weighted average for the total mineralized zone from 102.15 metres to 127.6 metres is calculated at:

0.83% copper equivalent over 25.45 metres

**Copper equivalents utilize USA $80 per gram gold, $0.95 per gram silver, $1.30 per pound zinc, and $4.2 per pound copper.

Several samples from hole 24LCS-01 also returned elevated nickel (250-650 ppm, or 0.5 to 1.3 pounds Ni per tonne) that may add to the overall value of the mineralization.

The below table summarizes the drill hole collar information.

HOLE id Azimuth Dip Depth UTM E UTM N LCS-24-01 040 -45 144.6 297970 5354750 LCS-24-02 055 -45 144 297970 5354750 LCS-24-03 054 -45 137.65 297942 5354812

The three drill holes completed to date were designed to test a coincident TDEM conductor and magnetic high discovered previously by QMET geophysical surveys. The company completed a total of 426 metres of drilling that tested an approximate 50 metres of strike length of the first target. The results from hole 24LCS-01 indicate that significant copper and other metals are associated with these geophysical targets, which bodes well for continued drilling of similar targets outlined on the property. The company is waiting for results from holes 24LCS-02 and 24LCS-03 to assist in evaluating the mineralization potential.

Explo-Logik Inc, located in Val d'Or, is managing the drill program including core logging and sampling at their facility. A total of 278 samples of core were directly delivered by Explo-Logik staff to the ALS laboratory in Val d'Or, Quebec. The samples are undergoing ALS ME-MS61L process that uses 4-acid digestion of pulverized samples followed by mass spectrometer detection for 48 elements, and process Au-ICP21 that analyzes for gold, platinum, and palladium using fire assay. For quality assurance and control Explo-Logik inserted blanks, standards, and duplicates at one insert every 10 samples.

The geologic team will continue interpretation of geology and geophysics, combined with knowledge gained from drilling of holes 24LCS-01 through 24LCS-03, for targeting of future drill holes. Several strong TDEM conductors will be priority targets when drilling resumes. A corridor length of approximately two kilometres is to be tested with an additional 5 or 6 drill holes of average 100 metres depth.

The QMET geologic team is very pleased with the results obtained from hole 24LCS-01 as they support the exploration model for multi-element volcanic-hosted sulphides at La Corne South. The company is looking forward to receiving results from holes 24LCS-02 and 24LCS-03 in the following weeks.

Q PRECIOUS & BATTERY METALS CORP.

QMET exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec, targeting critical and precious metals. Projects include the La Corne SouthVMS+ Pegmatite Lithium Project, McKenzie East Gold property, and the recently acquired Pontax Lithium and Versant rare earth elements (REE) properties.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

