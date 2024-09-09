Alchip Technologies: Alchip Publishes ESG Annual Report

Taipei, Taiwan, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, Limited ("Alchip"), the High-Performance ASIC leader, has published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Annual Report.

As a global IC leader, Alchip optimizes its supply chain and products to comply with environmental, safety, and health laws, while striving to design products that meet green environmental standards. Through continuous improvement and innovation, the company is recognized as an ESG pioneer, that brings a positive impact to society and the environment.

"We fully understand the importance of ESG. At Alchip, ESG is not simply an assessment criterion; it's a key strategy we follow to achieve sustainability," said Johnny Shen, President and CEO of Alchip.

Its 2023 ESG Report substantiates Alchip's sustainability accomplishments across three critical dimensions: governance, the environment, and employee welfare.

Alchip fulfilled its governance responsibilities by providing timely quarterly and annual assessments of its financial status. Some 2023 financial highlights include a 24% increase in the company's 2023 North America revenue share over 2022, accompanied by an approximately 81% increase in net profits over the previous year. R&D expenses were also reported to have reached NTD1.5 billion, an increase of 32% compared to the previous year.

A section summarizing the company's environmental progress reports that Alchip reduced 2023 electrical consumption per unit of revenue by 53.8% compared to the previous year, and water consumption per unit of revenue by 54.4%, compared to 2022. One hundred percent of Alchip's suppliers passed the company's green audit review process.

Alchip's 2023 contribution to employee welfare in support of human rights included nearly NTD 9 million in employee welfare expenditures. Every employee receives three days of additional flexible leave, three days of paid sick leave, and a Christmas holiday every year. One hundred percent of employees were reported to have received regular performance appraisals.

Alchip compiled its 2023 ESG report using the 2021 Global Reporting Initiative Standards (GRI Standards) and the Taiwan Stock Exchange's "Rules Governing the Preparation and Filing of Sustainability Reports by TWSE-listed Companies", as well as reference from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., established in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global leader in silicon design and production services for companies developing complex, high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Renowned for accelerating time-to-market and offering cost-effective solutions, Alchip excels in high-performance ASICs with expertise in advanced packaging (CoWoS-S/R), 2.5D/3DIC, and Chiplet design. Serving industry giants in AI/HPC, supercomputing, networking, and consumer electronics, Alchip has cemented its reputation for cutting-edge innovation. The company is publicly listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.alchip.com

