

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Monday after declining for six straight sessions.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 50 points, or 0.6 percent, at 8,231 ahead of key employment and GDP data scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.



Meanwhile, investors shrugged off the results of a survey that showed Britain's labor market cooled noticeably last month.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were up 1-2 percent while energy giant BP Plc edged up half a percent and peer Shell added 0.8 percent.



Entain jumped 8.2 percent after the gambling group said its U.K. and Ireland online business has returned to growth earlier than anticipated.



Housebuilder Barratt Developments gained 1 percent and lender Lloyds Banking Group advanced 1.6 percent after they have launched a £150m joint venture with the government body Homes England.



