Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
9th September 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 6th September 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
6th September 2024 53.59p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 53.41p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
9th September
