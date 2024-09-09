|Company Announcement
No. 05/2024
Copenhagen, 9 September 2024
STG Global Finance B.V. - Announces results of the tender offer to purchase notes for cash
Attachment:
STG Global Finance B.V. announces results of the tender offer to purchase notes for cash
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Attachment
- Company Announcement BV no 5 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/371e2fc5-5fa5-40f3-9a73-4718aa97bcd3)
