Company Announcement

No. 05/2024





Copenhagen, 9 September 2024





STG Global Finance B.V. - Announces results of the tender offer to purchase notes for cash

Attachment:

STG Global Finance B.V. announces results of the tender offer to purchase notes for cash

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

