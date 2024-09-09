Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today it will present a real-world analysis of usage of its Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy and survival outcomes in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (ndGBM) patients at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024, September 13 17, Barcelona, Spain.

The results of the real-world analysis suggest higher TTFields therapy device usage is significantly associated with improved survival outcomes in a broad population of ndGBM patients.

Novocure's ESMO 2024 Data Presentation Details:

Poster #459: Association of Tumor Treating Fields Device Usage with Survival in Newly Diagnosed GBM: A Real-World Analysis of Patients in the US

Authors: Jennifer M. Connelly, Department of Neurology, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI, United States; Santiago Cabezas-Camarero, Department of Medical Oncology, Hospital Universitario Clínico San Carlos (IdISSC), Madrid, Spain; Nick Avgeropoulos, Novocure, Inc., Portsmouth, NH, United States; Patrick Conlon, Novocure, Inc., Portsmouth, NH, United States; Gordon Chavez, Novocure, Inc., Portsmouth, NH, United States; Ori Farber, Novocure, Ltd., Haifa, Israel

Date: Monday, September 16

Abstracts are available on the ESMO website, esmo.org/meeting-calendar/esmo-congress-2024/programme.

Novocure has also sponsored an ESMO Colloquium, The Role of Alternating Electric Fields in the Therapeutic Management of Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, which will be held Monday, September 16, 13:00 14:30 CEST, in the Oviedo Auditorium, Hall 3.

About Tumor Treating Fields

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. TTFields do not significantly affect healthy cells because they have different properties (including division rate, morphology, and electrical properties) than cancer cells. These multiple, distinct mechanisms work together to target and kill cancer cells. Due to these multimechanistic actions, TTFields therapy can be added to cancer treatment modalities in approved indications and demonstrates enhanced effects across solid tumor types when used with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibition, or targeted therapies in preclinical models. TTFields therapy provides clinical versatility that has the potential to help address treatment challenges across a range of solid tumors. To learn more about TTFields therapy and its multifaceted effect on cancer cells, visit tumortreatingfields.com.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2024, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

