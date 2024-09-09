Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024
GlobeNewswire
09.09.2024 13:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SOLAR FOODS OYJ

NOTICE 9 SEPTEMBER 2024 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SOLAR FOODS OYJ

At the request of Solar Foods Oyj, Solar Foods Oyj's shares will be traded on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from September 10, 2024. 

Trading code: SFOODS
Number of shares: 24 553 107
ISIN code: FI4000577192
Order book ID: 354130
Company Identity Number:2872116-8

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 45 Consumer Staples
Super sector: 4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Carnegie Investment Bank. For further information, please call Carnegie
Investment Bank on +46 (0)73 856 42 65 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
