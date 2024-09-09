Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SOLAR FOODS OYJ

NOTICE 9 SEPTEMBER 2024 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SOLAR FOODS OYJ At the request of Solar Foods Oyj, Solar Foods Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from September 10, 2024. Trading code: SFOODS Number of shares: 24 553 107 ISIN code: FI4000577192 Order book ID: 354130 Company Identity Number:2872116-8 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 45 Consumer Staples Super sector: 4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Carnegie Investment Bank. For further information, please call Carnegie Investment Bank on +46 (0)73 856 42 65 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260