Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
09.09.2024 13:24 Uhr
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 6 September 2024 were:

667.33p Capital only
677.93p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 5th September 2024, the Company has 90,121,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 13,088,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


