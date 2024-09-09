Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.09.2024 13:24 Uhr
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09

MID-WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 09 September 2024

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 06 September 2024, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 779.38p

Including income: 784.36p

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


© 2024 PR Newswire
