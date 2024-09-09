Picton Property Income's previously agreed sale of a vacated office building in Cardiff, to a purpose-built student accommodation developer, has taken a further step forward. A resolution to grant planning permission has been secured, paving the way for sale completion before the end of the year. The scale of the planned development indicates a sale price at the top end of the agreed range, with a positive impact on NAV and earnings.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
© 2024 Edison Investment Research