

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus increased in July as exports rose amid a fall in imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The total trade surplus rose to DKK 32.7 billion in July from DKK 30.8 billion in the previous month.



Exports rose 0.2 percent monthly in July, while imports were 1.1 percent lower.



The goods trade surplus also climbed to DKK 30.1 billion in July from DKK 27.5 billion in the prior month. Exports gained 0.9 percent over the month, while imports dropped by 2.2 percent.



At the same time, the surplus in the services trade shrank to DKK 2.6 billion in July from DKK 3.3 billion in June amid weaker exports.



Data also showed that the current account surplus decreased slightly to DKK 35.3 billion in July from DKK 35.6 billion in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News