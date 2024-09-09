Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 51/2024





Copenhagen, 09 September 2024





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 02 September - 06 September 2024:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 6,210,272 676,386,129 2-Sep-24 15,000 107.20 1,608,000 3-Sep-24 20,000 106.20 2,124,000 4-Sep-24 20,000 104.80 2,096,000 5-Sep-24 20,000 106.60 2,132,000 6-Sep-24 17,991 105.60 1,899,845 Total, 02 Sep - 06 Sep 2024 92,991 106.03 9,859,845 Bought from CAF, 06 Sep 2024* 42,234 106.03 4,478,075 Bought from CWO, 06 Sep 2024* 19,476 106.03 2,065,042 Accumulated, under the programme 6,364,973 692,789,091

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 02 September - 06 September 2024 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 5,746,722 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.68% of the total share capital.

