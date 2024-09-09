Launching its new version of Flionex, Adionics is among the first DLE to Extract High-Purity Lithium from Battery Black Mass.

Adionics, a pioneer in sustainable direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology, today announced the company has successfully developed its DLE technology capable of extracting high-purity lithium from battery black mass without toxic waste or the need for overseas processing. (According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, black mass is the term to describe the filter cake-like material made up of the anode and cathode materials when lithium batteries are shredded.)

While existing hydrometallurgical processes have successfully recovered metals such as cobalt, manganese, and nickel from battery waste, the efficient recovery of lithium has remained a persistent challenge. Adionics' new Flionex® -liquid media invented by Adionics that enables efficient lithium recovery in a DLE process-enables the efficient recovery of high-purity lithium from black mass at different hydrometallurgical process stages. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The New version of the Flionex represents a significant leap forward in promoting a truly circular economy for lithium-ion," said Gabriel Toffani, CEO of Adionics. "The versatility, combined with the ability to process battery black mass, positions Adionics at the forefront of sustainable lithium production. By solving the challenge of lithium extraction, we're not just reducing waste we're creating a sustainable cycle for one of the most critical components in modern energy storage."

Key features of the new Flionex technology include:

Versatility to extract lithium at early, mid, and late stages of the recycling process

Extraction of 99% pure lithium suitable for immediate reuse in new batteries

A liquid-liquid process that operates without acids

Zero toxic by-product generation

Elimination of overseas processing, reducing carbon footprint

The development comes at a critical time as the demand for lithium in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage continues to grow. Adionics' technology offers a solution to the growing challenge of battery recycling, providing a domestic alternative to overseas processing and reducing reliance on new lithium mines.

This innovation aligns with recent U.S. legislative efforts to strengthen the domestic battery supply chain and promote sustainable practices in the production and recycling of critical minerals.

Adionics' liquid-liquid extraction process demonstrated exceptional performance in recent tests, achieving lithium recoveries of up to 98% across a range of brine concentrations. This versatility, combined with the ability to process battery black mass, positions Adionics at the forefront of sustainable lithium production.

About Adionics

Adionics is at the forefront of lithium extraction advancements, offering a revolutionary approach that meets the needs of today's mining professionals. Our company specializes in a closed-loop, liquid-liquid extraction process that efficiently and sustainably recovers lithium salts from various brines, including continental, geothermal, or produced water. What sets our technology apart is the use of our proprietary Flionex system, a highly customized fluid that acts like a key to unlock and extract lithium without the need for traditional reagents. This patented process not only achieves high lithium recovery rates but does so with minimal water usage and environmental impact, marking a new era in resource recovery. Our commitment to reagent-free, sustainable technology ensures a cleaner approach to lithium mining.

