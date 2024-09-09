

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - With a mixed labor market update adding to the uncertainty surrounding the Fed's interest rate decision, markets are bracing for the inflation readings due from the U.S. later in the week. Consumer price inflation data is due on Wednesday followed by the producer price inflation on Thursday. The European Central Bank's interest rate decision is also due on Thursday.



Wall Street Futures are trading with strong gains. European benchmarks are also trading on a positive note. Asian stock indexes however finished trading on a negative note.



Dollar Index surged ahead. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices surged amidst anxiety ahead of a hurricane approaching the U.S. Gulf coast. Gold edged up. Cryptocurrencies are trading mostly above the flatline.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,605.00, up 0.64% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,443.90, up 0.66% Germany's DAX at 18,390.05, up 0.60% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,233.24, up 0.63% France's CAC 40 at 7,394.06, up 0.57% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,777.65, up 0.84% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,159.50, down 0.72% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,988.10, down 0.32% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,736.49, down 1.06% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,196.96, down 1.42%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1044, down 0.35% GBP/USD at 1.3084, down 0.29% USD/JPY at 143.62, up 0.95% AUD/USD at 0.6658, down 0.18% USD/CAD at 1.3561, down 0.07% Dollar Index at 101.64, up 0.45%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.747%, up 1.12% Germany at 2.2155%, up 2.05% France at 2.934%, up 1.91% U.K. at 3.9540%, up 1.62% Japan at 0.901%, up 1.12%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $72.03, up 1.37%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $68.69, up 1.51%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,526.35, up 0.07%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $55,249.42, up 1.22% Ethereum at $2,315.91, up 0.71% BNB at $505.98, up 0.68% Solana at $129.50, down 0.72% XRP at $0.5315, up 0.29%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



