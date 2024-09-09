Hopkins Homes Makes History as First Housebuilder to Offer 10-Year Zero Bills Guarantee

WOODBRIDGE, England, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move that sets a new industry standard, Hopkins Homes has become the first housebuilder in the UK to offer an unprecedented 10-year Zero Energy Bills guarantee. This landmark announcement comes as the company extends its partnership with Octopus Energy, doubling its previous 5-year commitment and revolutionising the concept of sustainable living.

As the pioneer in this field, Hopkins Homes is leading the charge in providing homeowners with a decade of consistent energy costs, unmatched by any other housebuilder. This industry-first guarantee applies to select eco-homes at their Church View development in Bramford, Suffolk, marking a significant milestone in the county's journey towards sustainability.

This innovative programme is made possible through upgrades to the battery storage systems in these homes. With increased capacity, the properties can store and use more renewable energy, ensuring extended periods of self-sufficiency and setting a new benchmark in the housing industry.

Duncan Jackson, Managing Director for Hopkins Homes, emphasised: "We are immensely proud to be the first housebuilder in the UK to offer a 10-year Zero Bills guarantee, effectively doubling our previous commitment. This unprecedented move not only delivers cost certainty to homeowners but also highlights our dedication to sustainable living."

He added, "As the pioneer of this extended guarantee, we believe our initiative will revolutionise how people perceive and live sustainably in their homes across the UK."

Cllr Andy Mellen, Leader of Mid Suffolk District Council, commended the initiative: "I am delighted to see Hopkins Homes extending the Zero Bills guarantee to ten years for these homes at Church View. This pioneering approach benefits homeowners and shows what can be achieved with existing technology."

Nigel Banks, Technical Director Zero Bills at Octopus Energy, added: "By collaborating with Hopkins Homes, we are setting a new gold standard for sustainable living. This first-of-its-kind 10-year guarantee not only provides financial security but also reduces carbon emissions."

This pioneering initiative aligns with the UK's net-zero goal to balance greenhouse gas emissions and removals by 2050, whilst responding to the growing interest from homebuyers to deliver sustainable, energy-efficient properties that offer long-term cost savings and environmental benefits.

For further information about the Zero Bills homes available at Church View, Bramford, please visit: www.hopkinshomes.co.uk/churchview.

Editor notes:

About Hopkins Homes

Hopkins Homes is the largest privately-owned housebuilder in East Anglia, committed to outstanding design and build quality that reflects the tradition and character of each site.

Renowned for building distinctive homes and environments that retain the heritage of the past, whilst offering energy efficient modern living. Homes that people trust and aspire to.

A considered, thoughtful company, Hopkins Homes is a signatory to the Armed Forces Covenant, a partner to the Lighthouse Club and a recent member of the Future Homes Hub.

For more information about Hopkins Homes please visit www.hopkinshomes.co.uk

