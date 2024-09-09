Bonbon Technologies: Bonbon Launches Open Identity Manager , Helping Publishers Like a360media Boost Registrations and Better Monetize Cookieless Identifiers

Rewards Platform Empowers a360media to Increase Cookieless ID Penetration 250% and Grow CPM vs Cookieless Users

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Bonbon Technologies, a leading platform for publishers to enable registration and consensual consumer data collection through rewards, today announced the launch of its Open Identity Manager (OIM) product, in partnership with LiveRamp. The Open Identity Manager is now one of the three core parts of Bonbon's publisher rewards platform.





This innovative platform has empowered enterprise publishing groups, such as a360media, to increase registered users and cookieless CPMs by over 250%. a360media runs Bonbon across sites like Woman's World and US Weekly, leveraging Bonbon's AI-powered platform to test and optimize dozens of contextually relevant registration rewards down to the site and category level.

In addition to using Bonbon rewards to increase registered visitors, publishers like a360 can use OIM to create and manage cookieless identifiers, which allow them to better monetize visits. With the integration of durable, privacy-centric IDs like LiveRamp's RampID, a360media has boosted monetization of authenticated users.

Bonbon Technologies is building a better and more rewarding way for consumers to log into their favored sites while allowing publishers to re-enable addressable advertising. As cookie deprecation increasingly impacts publishers, hindering their ability to serve targeted ads and reducing the value of advertising by 30% to 50%, Bonbon's OIM offers a timely new solution with features including:

Automated server-side cookieless ID generation

Unified terms of service granting access to major identity standards, including RampID, ID5, and UID2

Single Sign On (SSO) with complimentary cloud-based storage

Native ESP integrations (Mailchimp, etc.)

GDPR-compliant data collection

Native consumer reward integration

Andy Wilson, Chief Digital Officer of a360media, said, "The Bonbon team has optimized rewards for our varied audiences, leading to an increase in first-party data and cookieless ID collection. Bonbon has outperformed our previous rewarded registration programs by up to 250% and the addition of cookieless identifiers like RampID have significantly increased CPMs."

Elliott Easterling, CEO of Bonbon Technologies, added, "Advertising is broken and the pain is only increasing for publishers. Bonbon's latest product release offers an easy and impactful solution to address cookie deprecation. Our work with a360 Media demonstrates that Bonbon can enable sophisticated publishers to overcome their advertising challenges while transparently empowering and rewarding consumers."

Travis Clinger, Chief Connectivity & Ecosystem Officer at LiveRamp, said, "While interoperable solutions will be key for connectivity in the post-signal loss future, authentications are the gold standard and enable people-based marketing. Increasing authentications carries exponential benefits for publisher monetization, and Bonbon's innovation here will help to make transitioning to the cookieless future even easier for publishers."

For more information about Bonbon's solutions, visit www.bonbon.tech.

About a360:

accelerate360's media group a360media includes well-known celebrity & entertainment and women's lifestyle brands, engaging millions of consumers monthly across multichannel platforms including digital, magazine, and social media channels.

