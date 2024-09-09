Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - Bracewell LLP announced today that labor and employment lawyer Brian G. Patterson has joined the firm as a partner in the Houston office. Patterson joins Bracewell from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, where he was a partner in the labor and employment group.

"We are excited to welcome Brian to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "He is a highly regarded labor and employment practitioner whose broad range of experience in litigation, enforcement actions and investigations will bring additional depth to our nationally recognized labor and employment team."

Patterson is a skilled litigator and advisor who represents employers in a wide range of labor and employment matters. His practice encompasses non-competition agreements, wage-and-hour disputes, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) enforcement actions, whistleblower issues, executive employment contracts and employment discrimination. Patterson also has extensive experience overseeing and conducting sensitive workplace investigations.

"Brian is an exceptional practitioner," said Amy Karff Halevy, chair of Bracewell's labor and employment practice. "His strategic approach to employment counseling and his litigation experience further strengthen our ability to represent the complex needs of our clients, particularly for our energy sector clients."

Bracewell has one of the most highly regarded labor and employment practices in the United States. The firm advises clients in multiple industries, including energy, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, staffing, media and technology. The team is particularly known for its experience on labor and employment matters in the energy sector, including wage-and-hour litigation and OSHA claims.

"Joining Bracewell is a great fit for me and my clients," said Patterson. "I work with many companies in the energy and power infrastructure space, which aligns perfectly with Bracewell's expertise in these sectors. This move also allows me to tap into the firm's deep bench of labor and employment and litigation attorneys across Texas, enhancing the service I can provide to my clients."

Patterson, who has nearly two decades of experience as a labor and employment lawyer, is certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in labor and employment law. He received his J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in 2006 and his B.A. in economics from the University of Richmond in 2002. Patterson is also a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and served as a clerk for the Honorable Judge John Donovan of the 61st District Court of Texas.





About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

