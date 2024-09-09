Odigos Raises $13M in Funding to Revolutionize Application Performance Tracing

The funds raised will be used to drive the development of the company's eBPF-based observability platform, fuel go-to-market operations, and establish Odigos' new Boston headquarters.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Odigos, the pioneering eBPF-based observability platform transforming distributed tracing, announced today it has raised over $13 million in funding. The investment round was led by Venture Guides with additional participation from Salesforce Ventures, Mango Capital and Firestreak Ventures, and notable Angel investors including Martin Mao, CEO and Co-founder of Chronosphere; Christine Yen, CEO and Co-founder of Honeycomb; and Ben Sigelman, Co-founder and CEO of Lightstep (acquired by ServiceNow).

Odigos Founders

In an era of complex application environments, Odigos offers a groundbreaking solution for developers facing the challenges of monitoring and tracing distributed systems like web servers, content delivery networks (CDNs), and peer-to-peer networks - which all rely on distributed systems architecture to handle vast amounts of data and user requests efficiently.

Founded in 2023 by Ari Recht (CEO) and Eden Federman (CTO), Odigos aims to simplify distributed tracing by enabling customers to monitor data requests as they flow through their system, without requiring code changes or impacting performance. Distributed tracing is used to understand the interactions between services, how failure spreads, how latency builds up, and the impact on the original requesters. Traditional monitoring tools struggle to achieve accurate distributed tracing as they demand complex implementation requiring extensive manual effort, and coordination among many teams, and consume resources otherwise dedicated to the applications themselves.

Odigos aims to simplify distributed tracing and is already working with Fortune 100 companies to monitor data requests as they flow through their systems, without requiring code changes or impacting performance.

To address developers' challenges, Odigos uses eBPF, a kernel-level technology to automate the implementation of distributed tracing. Odigos' unique technology delivers automatic context propagation for fully accurate distributed tracing in OpenTelemetry, the second-most popular open-source technology after Kubernetes, allowing customers to use Odigos with any observability tool.

"Odigos supercharges any organization's current monitoring solution by offering the only platform to provide complete observability without requiring code changes and performance overhead," said Ari Recht, CEO and co-founder of Odigos. "We are excited to take on one of the foremost challenges engineers are facing today."

Odigos' technology has been in the works for years now, gaining momentum with the founder's participation in the Y Combinator accelerator program in 2023. Before founding the company, Ari Recht gained over 20 years of high-tech industry experience, including executive and advisory roles in technology and finance. Eden is one of the leading maintainers in the eBPF and OpenTelemetry community and is the first to implement distributed tracing with these technologies. Eden has over 15 years of experience in the observability space and has developed and built the monitoring systems used by the IDF, Yahoo (Verizon), and Taboola.

"The Venture Guides team has extensive experience in the observability space, as both investors and operators of three generations of distributed APM, including Precise Software, Dynatrace, and Tracelytics," said Mo Garad, Partner at Venture Guides and Odigos Board Member. "Odigos is bringing a disruptive approach to distributed tracing by offering customers a fully automated, low overhead solution that requires no application restart."

About Odigos

Odigos, a pioneering eBPF-based observability platform transforming distributed tracing for modern applications, enables organizations to achieve seamless observability without code modifications or performance latency. Leveraging eBPF and OpenTelemetry, Odigos provides an accessible and efficient solution for diagnosing and resolving performance issues, supporting a wide range of programming languages and frameworks.

For more information, visit https://odigos.io

Contact Information

Mia Balaban

Senior Media Consultant, Tell NY

mia@tellny.com

SOURCE: Odigos

View the original press release on newswire.com.