Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, BPA Solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with SSD Alarm to install state-of-the-art CCTV cameras throughout a California based private school campus. The extensive install includes 163 IP Network camera installation for security measures. The technology has integrated AI capabilities for internal tracking and awareness. All products are NDAA Compliant. This comprehensive installation, taking place over the next few months, marks a significant advancement in the school's security infrastructure, reinforcing the safety and security of students, teachers, staff, and parents.

"Working to implement a comprehensive safety solution including indoor air quality and security represents the great job our team at BPA Solutions has done in finalizing this project. As we continue to build our solutions base, we see a bright future for schools implementing our solar and energy storage solutions which also play a major role in safety and security at school," added Wil Ralston CEO SinglePoint Inc.

The new CCTV system will not only enhance the overall campus security by providing 24/7 video surveillance but will also support the school's efforts in modern contact tracing and digital security enhancements. In today's rapidly changing environment, ensuring a safe learning space is paramount, and this cutting-edge system will deliver real-time video and tracking data, increasing the school's ability to respond quickly to potential threats and incidents.

Utilizing Federally Available EANS Funding

The private school's ability to finance this critical security upgrade was made possible through the federal funding available under the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) program, administered by the California Department of Education. This program provides financial support to non-public schools to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and to implement necessary safety measures, including enhanced security systems.

The EANS program has allowed the school to allocate resources toward strengthening its infrastructure in ways that directly support the safety and well-being of students and staff. By utilizing these funds, the school can ensure that its campus is equipped with advanced security technology without placing additional financial strain on the school's budget.

Enhancing School Security

The CCTV cameras will monitor key areas of the campus, including entry and exit points, hallways, and common spaces, providing comprehensive coverage that will deter unauthorized access and help school officials respond proactively to any potential security concerns. The system's integration of digital security features will also assist in contact tracing efforts, adding an additional layer of protection in safeguarding the health and safety of the school community.

"School security is not just about preventing external threats-it's about creating a safe environment where students can focus on learning and growth have confidence they are in a secure safe place", said Wil Ralston CEO SinglePoint Inc. "Our partnership with SSD Alarm ensures that this school will have the most reliable, advanced tools to maintain that security."

The installation of this project will be rolled out in phases, with completion expected within the next few months. BPA Solutions and SSD Alarm are working closely with school administration to minimize disruption during the installation while ensuring the highest standards of operational excellence.

With a commitment to innovation and safety, this partnership between BPA Solutions and SSD Alarm is poised to set a new standard for school security.

To learn more and find out how your school can utilize EANS to secure your campus call or email jlally@boxpureairsolutions.com, 818-620-2566.

About SSD Alarm

Our mission is to build long-term client relationships. We start by developing custom designed solutions based on the needs of our clients. We use industry leading security and life-safety products and back them up with 24/7 monitoring and local service. In addition, we offer interactive services and push notifications that can enhance the value of every monitored system. From design and implementation, through training and around the clock monitoring, SSD Alarm is with you every step of the way. (www.ssdalarm.com)

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

