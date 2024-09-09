

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Starboard Value LP, a large shareholder of News Corporation, has submitted a non-binding business proposal to be voted upon at News Corp's 2024 Annual Meeting that calls upon the Board of Directors to take all necessary actions to collapse the dual-class share structure.



'The situation has become even more important in light of recent reporting on Murdoch family dynamics. We hope shareholders will once again clearly express their views, but we hope that this time, the Board will finally realize its obligation to represent the best interests of all shareholders,' Starboard Value stated.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News