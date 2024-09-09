Anzeige
09.09.2024
Sensified.io Launches Seguro 220 Temperature Monitor

Innovative Wireless Temperature Sensor Provides Secure Location Monitoring in Critical Cold Chain Applications

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Atlanta-based sensified.io announces the launch of the Seguro 220, its next-generation temperature monitor designed for fixed applications. The compact device is designed for use in small areas and fits within the corrugations of a standard shipping container.

Seguro 220 Wireless Temperature Monitor

Seguro 220 Wireless Temperature Monitor
Image of the Seguro 220 Wireless Temperature Monitor



Unlike traditional fixed monitors, the Seguro 220 requires no power connection or local wireless network, which makes installation fast and simple. It also makes the 220 ideal for "fixed mobile" applications, such as mounting inside straight trucks, trailers, and containers. And its ultra-long-life battery means that the Seguro 220 will often outlast the equipment it's mounted in.

As part of the Seguro Cold Chain Visibility platform, the Seguro 220 leverages the Sensified Cloud for storage, analytics, and communication. Enterprises that used to rely on PDFs and email to disseminate information now have frictionless visibility into the temperature history in all of their locations, mobile and fixed.

Another key feature of the Seguro 220 is that a mobile app is not required to communicate with the device. With a simple tap of any smartphone, the temperature history is simultaneously displayed on the phone and sent to the cloud. This allows stakeholders instant access to the temperature history, without the need for a separate uploading step.

Finally, the Seguro platform is fully scalable to suit the needs of the customer. Seguro monitors, including the Seguro 220, will work "out of the box", without the need for complex Enterprise onboarding or training. Later, as the needs of the organization grow, an Enterprise account allows for management of users, as well as custom workflow definition. Eventually, the organization can use the Seguro APIs to integrate with corporate ERP or TMS systems.

"We're very excited to add the Seguro 220 to our suite of cold chain visibility solutions," says Chris Bear, President and Founder. "By providing our customers with a safe, simple and secure solution for fixed and mobile locations, the Seguro 220 continues our company's history of providing innovative cold chain solutions for the most demanding logistics applications."

The Seguro 220 is available for sale at https://sensified.io and through select distributors.

Contact Information

Public Relations
pr@sensified.io

SOURCE: sensified.io

