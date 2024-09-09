Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
WKN: A40G0F | ISIN: FI4000571013
06.09.24
15:41 Uhr
45,260 Euro
+0,940
+2,12 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2024 17:34 Uhr
Cargotec Corporation: CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.9.2024

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 9 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.9.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date9.9.2024
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareCGCBV
Amount15 000Shares
Average price/ share44,8303EUR
Total cost672 454,50EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 632 050 shares
including the shares repurchased on 9.9.2024
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen

For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Cargotec's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment

  • CGCBV_9.9_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/20ad2317-1afa-4186-82a1-8e353e29e490)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
