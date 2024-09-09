Brightrock Gold Corp. Announces The Appointment of Astra Audit And Advisory LLC, A PCAOB-Registered Independent Auditor, To Support The Continued Transition To A Fully SEC-Reporting Corporation

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC Pink:BRGC), a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project, "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine," formerly known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," located approximately 60 miles from Phoenix, Arizona, announces that it has engaged Astra Audit and Advisory LLC, a PCAOB-registered firm, to audit the corporation's financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. As part of the engagement, Astra Audit and Advisory LLC will also solve the deficiencies of missing financial reports with the SEC from 2000 to 2006, enabling a reapplication to FINRA for a name and symbol change. To maintain SEC reporting, Astra will conduct an ongoing evaluation of the following and future interim periods.

The Sarbanes-Oxley Act mandates that public accounting firms register with the PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) in order to prepare or issue audit reports for U.S. public companies. The PCAOB regulates the audits of companies with securities listed in the United States. In 2003, the PCAOB implemented rules requiring audit firms of U.S.-listed companies to register. The PCAOB oversees these audits, ensuring compliance with auditing standards through inspections. Registered public accounting firms and their associates are required to adhere to all applicable auditing and professional practice standards, and they are subject to annual inspections.

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of BrightRock, stated, "To build on our significant growth over the past year, BrightRock is ready to move towards listing on a senior exchange. Engaging a PCAOB-registered independent audit firm is a critical step in BRGC's transition from the OTC markets to becoming a fully reporting company. This will provide greater certainty, transparency, and confidence to both current shareholders and future investors, while supporting the company in achieving its long-term goals and enhancing shareholder value."

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," it is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine," along with an adjoining 5040 acres, or 244 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories under current construction. The company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure.

