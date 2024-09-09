India's largest telecom network with nearly half a billion customers has secured its connected TV video platform with the help of Verimatrix

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245), the leader in powering the modern connected world with security made for people, today announced that Jio Platforms Ltd. (Jio), the world's second largest mobile network operator (single-country operation), greatly expanded its use of the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) for DVB, IPTV, OTT and Multi-DRM by adding the company's security and delivery services throughout all of Jio's premium video entertainment offerings, including its fast-growing connected TV platform.

Jio creates its own content and licenses rights to popular international sporting events and other premium content offerings, underscoring the importance of consistently robust video security and delivery. With an ever-increasing eye on India's B2C market, Jio looked to Verimatrix VCAS to bring comprehensive security across mobile devices, set-top boxes, and now connected TVs.

"We are thrilled to further extend our partnership with Verimatrix as we continue to focus on data and video security," said Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms Limited. "Given the need to protect content of our large growing business, including important key initiatives such as the broadcasting rights to the biggest sporting events globally, we require a proven and reliable multiscreen ally to guarantee that our content is safely accessed on any device by our customers. Based on our past collaborations, we trust Verimatrix to provide best-in-class service."

"We are pleased that Reliance Jio has decided to deepen and expand its use of Verimatrix content protection and anti-piracy technologies to gain unparalleled protection and visibility against attackers," said Asaf Ashkenazi, CEO at Verimatrix. "Verimatrix's comprehensive security innovations empower our customers to protect premium video content, disrupt piracy, and preserve valuable revenue streams, spanning both traditional and emerging distribution channels."

About Jio Platforms Ltd.

Jio Platforms Limited, along with its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, has built a world-class all-IP data-strong future-proof network using 4G LTE and 5G technologies. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future-ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance to 6G and beyond. Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, service experience, and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life. Visit www.jio.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit https://www.verimatrix.com/.

