Rigid Constructors, LLC: RIGID Announces Strategic Acquisition of Patriot Industries

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / RIGID, a leading provider of construction and industrial services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Patriot Industries, a prominent player in the heavy civil construction sector. The acquisition was finalized on August 9, 2024, and marks a significant milestone in RIGID's ongoing strategy to expand its capabilities and market presence across the Gulf Coast and beyond.

Expanding Capabilities and Market Reach

The acquisition of Patriot Industries is a strategic move that will enhance RIGID's ability to deliver comprehensive construction solutions. Patriot Industries, founded in 2012 and based in Port Allen, Louisiana, has established itself as a trusted leader in heavy civil construction. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects, including roadways, concrete construction, site development, and earthworks. Over the years, Patriot Industries, and its owners Baker Brooks, Chandler Rice, and Jack Rogers, have earned a strong reputation for its commitment to quality, safety, and innovation, serving clients across Louisiana and the broader Gulf Coast region.

*"Patriot Industries has consistently demonstrated a commitment to quality, safety, and innovation, making them an ideal partner for RIGID Constructors,"* said Steve Means, CEO of RIGID Constructors. "By integrating their expertise and resources into our operations, we will be better positioned to take on more complex and larger-scale projects, while maintaining the high standards of service our clients expect."

Patriot Industries: A Legacy of Excellence

Patriot Industries has been at the forefront of the heavy civil construction industry in the Greater Baton Rouge Area for 12 years. The company has played a critical role in developing and maintaining essential infrastructure, including flood control systems, and large-scale land development projects. Known for its skilled workforce and implementation of new construction technologies, Patriot Industries has consistently delivered projects on time and within budget, earning the trust of public and private sector clients alike.

The company's headquarters in Port Allen, Louisiana, serves as a strategic hub, allowing Patriot Industries to efficiently manage projects across the state and the Gulf Coast. The company's portfolio includes a range of projects, including The Comite Diversion's Cypress Bayou Rock Chute, which have contributed to the region's economic growth and infrastructure development.

Seamless Integration for Enhanced Operations

The integration process will be carefully managed to ensure that the strengths of Patriot Industries are fully leveraged within RIGID's' existing framework. Patriot's leadership team and key personnel will join RIGID, bringing with them decades of experience and a deep understanding of the heavy civil construction sector. This move will not only preserve the strong relationships Patriot Industries has built with its clients and partners but will also enhance RIGID's ability to deliver on its commitments.

Operational Synergies and Future Growth

Patriot Industries will operate as a subsidiary of RIGID Constructors in the near term, allowing for a smooth transition and the retention of its brand equity. Over time, the combined resources will facilitate operational synergies, including shared expertise in project management, advanced construction technologies, and a broader workforce. This buyout will enable RIGID to bid on and execute a wider range of projects, particularly in the private infrastructure sector.

"We are thrilled to join forces with RIGID," said Baker Brooks, President of Patriot Industries. Our companies share a common vision of excellence and a commitment to safety and quality. Together, we will be able to offer enhanced services to our clients and pursue new opportunities that align with our growth objectives."

Commitment to Safety and Quality

Both RIGID Constructors and Patriot Industries are deeply committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality. The integration will focus on harmonizing safety protocols, ensuring that all projects adhere to industry best practices, and leveraging the combined expertise of both companies to set new benchmarks for operational excellence.

Looking to the Future

As RIGID Constructors and Patriot Industries move forward together, the combined entity is poised for significant growth. The acquisition is expected to create new job opportunities, stimulate economic development, and solidify RIGID Constructors' position as a leader in the heavy construction industry.

