Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - Wheaton | Bekins, the fourth largest van line in the country, taps April Milner, a seven-year employee of the van line with a long history in moving and storage, as its newest vice president.

Milner, Wheaton | Bekins' new Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Move Management, brings a stellar resume to the role and shares much in common with moving company owners and employees in the network.

Having grown up in a generational family-owned moving company, Milner has agency experience as a move coordinator, outside salesperson, customer service manager and general manager. This work experience, combined with her business administration degree from Eastern Michigan University and her knowledge of the family business, allowed her to help moving companies in the van line network to set goals and meet challenges throughout her years as Central Regional Sales Director.

"We're thrilled to promote from within our ESOP company," said Mark Kirschner, CEO of Wheaton | Bekins. "Throughout her time at the van line, April has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience and has been able to speak on behalf of agents due to her strong relationships with our moving company partners and her own history in her family's company."

Milner has shown tremendous knowledge of the industry throughout its hurdles with the pandemic, pivoting to hosting webinars and creating podcasts as a way of more easily helping her agents. She has been a go-to resource for the executive committee on many previous policy changes and shown a willingness to continuously learn and make the van line better, recently attending HomeSafe trainings and providing support to the van line's longevity market director.

"We have a strong team here at the van line, and I can't wait to build upon the tools and resources we've provided for our agency network," Milner said. "Moving companies in our network depend on the van line for guidance with lead generation, third party vendors, and so much more, and I'm happy to help our agents grow their businesses."





April Milner of Brownsburg, Ind., is the new vice president of sales, marketing and move management for Wheaton | Bekins.



Wheaton | Bekins is located at 8010 Castleton Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Staff can be reached by phone at (800) 932-7799 or online at wheatonworldwide.com and bekins.com. The company announced the hiring of new president Jim Gaw earlier this year.

About Wheaton | Bekins

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, including Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The van line is partner to more than 350 agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com/why-wheaton/partners.

