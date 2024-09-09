

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has launched its much-anticipated Watch Series 10, which now comes with a brighter wide-angle OLED screen and a slimmer design. It will be available in three finishes - natural, gold, and dark slate gray, along with a titanium version.



The next-generation Apple Watch comes in 45mm and 49mm options, an upgrade from the 41mm and 45mm models of its predecessor. It also boasts a metal back for enhanced durability and water resistance.



A standout feature in the latest launch is the 'Sleep Apnea Detection' feature, which uses the smartwatch's accelerometer to identify if the wearer has the condition and suggest appropriate treatments.



This feature functions similarly to other health tools available on the watch, such as those for irregular heart rate, low heart rate, low blood oxygen, and other health conditions.



Powered by an S10 chip with a four-core neural engine, the Watch also includes a built-in speaker to play songs and podcasts, a 'double-tap' gesture to answer calls single-handedly, and a new S9 SiP for faster Siri processing. It also has a fast-charging feature, which enables the Watch to charge up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.



The latest smartwatch, with a starting price of $399 for the 44mm version, will officially launch on September 20.



