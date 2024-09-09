Arcadea Group completes follow-on growth equity investment in FlightLogger to accelerate global expansion and enhance its product offerings.

FlightLogger, the leading provider of cloud-based flight school management software, has secured an additional, significant growth investment from Arcadea Group, a permanent capital investor in high-growth VSaaS companies. This marks the second growth equity investment led by Arcadea in FlightLogger, with the first completed in 2022.

With this new investment, FlightLogger is poised to accelerate its product roadmap and market coverage, including groundbreaking features like an AI-driven auto-scheduling suite and advanced analytics tools, ensuring that flight academies using the software remain at the cutting edge of technology and efficiency.

Paul Yancich, Managing Director of Arcadea, highlighted the strategic decision behind the additional investment: FlightLogger has surpassed our expectations and has an even bigger opportunity than we had originally thought. This capital will accelerate what they're already doing so well."

Mads Larsen, CEO of FlightLogger, added, "While competitors are driven by short-term financial targets, FlightLogger remains focused on delivering value and innovation for the long haul. Our long-term success relies on our ability to continuously add more value to flight academies. This investment allows us to accelerate our ambitious roadmap, including our soon-to-be-released AI-driven auto-scheduling suite, insights tools, and other products and enhancements."

Kenneth Jeppeson, Founder and continued equity holder of FlightLogger, added, "Our vision for the industry is bold and ambitious. We're thrilled to be able to add additional resources in order to execute against our customer-centric approach to growth."

About FlightLogger

FlightLogger, founded in 2011, provides a comprehensive cloud-based platform designed specifically for flight schools. The software integrates scheduling, student management, maintenance tracking, and billing into one seamless system, helping flight schools of all sizes operate more efficiently. FlightLogger's platform is used by 200 flight schools across Europe, Asia, North America, and beyond. For more information, visit flightlogger.net.

About Arcadea Group

Arcadea Group invests in high-quality, capital-efficient, founder-led software companies over ultra-long-term durations. With offices in Toronto, Canada, and Orlando, Florida, and investments globally, Arcadea leverages its permanent capital structure to support the long-term growth potential of industry-leading SaaS vendors.

