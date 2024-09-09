Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 2 to September 6, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
02/09/2024
173,888
62.395644
10,849,853.74
XPAR
02/09/2024
114,452
62.390718
7,140,742.46
CEUX
02/09/2024
26,066
62.406711
1,626,693.33
TQEX
02/09/2024
15,767
62.410536
984,026.92
AQEU
03/09/2024
271,372
61.364621
16,652,639.93
XPAR
03/09/2024
180,000
61.423539
11,056,237.02
CEUX
03/09/2024
35,000
61.319726
2,146,190.41
TQEX
03/09/2024
35,000
61.282711
2,144,894.89
AQEU
04/09/2024
283,336
60.470182
17,133,379.49
XPAR
04/09/2024
180,000
60.434180
10,878,152.40
CEUX
04/09/2024
33,000
60.430744
1,994,214.55
TQEX
04/09/2024
33,000
60.430255
1,994,198.42
AQEU
05/09/2024
303,046
60.719727
18,400,870.39
XPAR
05/09/2024
161,000
60.712382
9,774,693.50
CEUX
05/09/2024
33,000
60.697151
2,003,005.98
TQEX
05/09/2024
30,000
60.713020
1,821,390.60
AQEU
06/09/2024
300,763
60.148761
18,090,521.80
XPAR
06/09/2024
165,000
60.135432
9,922,346.28
CEUX
06/09/2024
35,000
60.061077
2,102,137.70
TQEX
06/09/2024
31,319
60.185670
1,884,955.00
AQEU
Total
2,440,009
60.901884
148,601,144.80
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
