Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 2 to September 6, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 02/09/2024 173,888 62.395644 10,849,853.74 XPAR 02/09/2024 114,452 62.390718 7,140,742.46 CEUX 02/09/2024 26,066 62.406711 1,626,693.33 TQEX 02/09/2024 15,767 62.410536 984,026.92 AQEU 03/09/2024 271,372 61.364621 16,652,639.93 XPAR 03/09/2024 180,000 61.423539 11,056,237.02 CEUX 03/09/2024 35,000 61.319726 2,146,190.41 TQEX 03/09/2024 35,000 61.282711 2,144,894.89 AQEU 04/09/2024 283,336 60.470182 17,133,379.49 XPAR 04/09/2024 180,000 60.434180 10,878,152.40 CEUX 04/09/2024 33,000 60.430744 1,994,214.55 TQEX 04/09/2024 33,000 60.430255 1,994,198.42 AQEU 05/09/2024 303,046 60.719727 18,400,870.39 XPAR 05/09/2024 161,000 60.712382 9,774,693.50 CEUX 05/09/2024 33,000 60.697151 2,003,005.98 TQEX 05/09/2024 30,000 60.713020 1,821,390.60 AQEU 06/09/2024 300,763 60.148761 18,090,521.80 XPAR 06/09/2024 165,000 60.135432 9,922,346.28 CEUX 06/09/2024 35,000 60.061077 2,102,137.70 TQEX 06/09/2024 31,319 60.185670 1,884,955.00 AQEU Total 2,440,009 60.901884 148,601,144.80

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

X @TotalEnergies LinkedIn TotalEnergies Facebook TotalEnergies Instagram TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240909129418/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies

Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com