Dienstag, 10.09.2024
PR Newswire
10.09.2024 05:06 Uhr
IMOU brings latest security innovation technologies to IFA 2024 and takes home the award for energy-saving innovative technology

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMOU, a leading smart IoT solution provider, is showcasing its latest AI-powered home security technologies and products at IFA 2024 in Berlin. With its strength in video-audio technology and self-developed AI algorithms, IMOU has shown strong competitive ability and rapid market growth in over 100 countries, especially in Europe. At IMOU's booth, visitors can explore advanced AI technology across four key security scenarios: home, SMBs, caregiving, and outdoor solutions for areas without power or network coverage.

Next-generation security technologies

IMOU proudly unveils the AOV PT 5MP at IFA 2024, winner of the prestigious IFA Energy-Saving Technology Innovation Award. AOV PT 5MP manages to deliver continuous recording while running on battery power, making it a breakthrough in energy efficiency. With this technology, battery-powered 'always-on' video (AOV) recording can last for more than 15 days, and can be paired with a solar panel for practically "limitless" power delivery.

Batteries often have charging difficulties in low temperatures; this can negatively impact product functionality in cold areas. To address this, IMOU AOV PT 5MP features -10°C Low-Temperature Charging Technology, ensuring reliable performance even in harsh weather conditions. With advanced AI recognition, these cameras provide accurate detection while maintaining low power consumption, demonstrating IMOU's commitment to efficient, precise security solutions.

IMOU invites visitors to experience its cutting-edge home security solutions at IFA 2024, showcasing advanced devices that enhance safety and comfort in every corner of your property. IMOU presents its Cruiser Dual 2 Pro camera which features Aurora Low-Light Imaging technology to provide clearer night vision. Meeting the need for absolute security in low-light conditions, this technology gives users peace of mind, especially when at home alone.

Join IMOU at IFA 2024, booth 1.2 H1.2-116, and see how IMOU is committed to making advanced security and smart home systems accessible to all.

About IMOU

IMOU, a leading smart IoT provider, is committed to creating an easier, smarter, and more secure lifestyle for users and their families through advanced technology and smart products. IMOU's 4 major product systems - Security, Robots, Lights, and Link - leverage AI and cloud technology to provide diversified solutions tailored to different usage scenarios. Official website: http://imou.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/imou-brings-latest-security-innovation-technologies-to-ifa-2024-and-takes-home-the-award-for-energy-saving-innovative-technology-302242885.html

