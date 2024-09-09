NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common shares of Big Lots, Inc. (the "Company") - ticker symbol BIG - from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's common shares will be suspended immediately.

NYSE Regulation reached its decision that the Company is no longer suitable for listing pursuant to NYSE Listed Company Manual Section 802.01D after the Company's September 9, 2024 press release disclosure that the Company, together with each of its subsidiaries, initiated voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. In reaching its delisting determination, NYSE Regulation notes the uncertainty as to the ultimate effect of this process on the value of the Company's common shares.

The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the common shares upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.

