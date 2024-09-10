IonOpticks partners with Adelis to accelerate global expansion and innovation

IonOpticks responds to growing global market needs for proteomics tools by partnering with Nordic private equity firm

MELBOURNE, Australia and STOCKHOLM, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IonOpticks, a leading global producer of high-performance chromatography columns, announces its partnership with Adelis Equity Partners ("Adelis"). The Nordic private equity firm is renowned for partnering with and accelerating the growth of companies in their focus sectors including healthcare and life sciences. The investment from Adelis will augment IonOpticks' global presence and drive innovation as the company expands closer to key markets and consolidates its leading position in the exciting and rapidly growing field of proteomics and adjacent applications.

The strategic partnership will enable IonOpticks to scale its operations globally, enhancing product development and better positioning the company to serve its growing customer base. Being closer to its customers and collaborators while also ensuring compatibility across major LC-MS platforms is a key priority, allowing researchers worldwide to benefit from IonOpticks' class-leading chromatography. Adelis' extensive experience, industrial advisor network and resources will support IonOpticks in maintaining its position as the provider of the best solutions for LC-MS proteomics research.

IonOpticks also strengthens its board with the appointment of several industry heavyweights, including Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith as Chairman. With an established career in scaling life sciences companies, Peter is well-positioned to guide IonOpticks through its next phase of growth. Joining founders Xavier Perronnet and Dr. Jarrod Sandow, the board also welcomes industry leaders Mårten Winge, Sibel Arnes, and Rasmus Molander.

"I'm excited to join IonOpticks to help support the expansion of its commercialisation efforts globally and to help the company with its ambitious program of new product introductions into current and new markets." Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, newly appointed Chairman of IonOpticks, explains.

"We chose to partner with Adelis because they share our vision for IonOpticks' goals and are a strong cultural fit. Their genuine desire to work with us and guide the company to realise its goals, together with their experience, networks, and resources, made them the ideal partner. This partnership allows us to continue developing the best chromatography solutions for researchers worldwide and pursue further innovations tailored to the industry's evolving needs," says Xavier Perronnet, Chief Executive Officer of IonOpticks.

"Ultimately, it's about human health, and we believe that maximising what is discoverable in biological samples is a vital early step in developing therapies and improving patient outcomes. That's what IonOpticks does," Perronnet continues.

Director Sibel Arnes and Co-managing Partner Rasmus Molander at Adelis note, "Europe and indeed the Nordics has a long legacy in proteomics and pioneering human health research. When we met the team, we immediately recognised IonOpticks' unique solutions and global potential. Their commitment to working with key opinion leaders in the field and delivering best-in-class solutions is impressive, and the results from the accelerating research in proteomics is promising. IonOpticks aligns perfectly with Adelis' strategy of supporting unique and growing companies in healthcare and life sciences. It is a privilege to partner with a company that can meaningfully contribute to addressing many of our currently unresolved health conditions, and we look forward to collaborating with the IonOpticks team in the coming years."

IonOpticks' technology was developed at WEHI (Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research) and the company was incubated at the institute for two years. "IonOpticks' evolution from its early-stage research and development to a global market presence, and now through this strategic partnership, underscores the value of supporting entrepreneurial scientists alongside executive leadership. It highlights the incredible potential of Australian life sciences innovations when backed by robust incubation and support," says Dr. Anne-Laure Puaux, Head of Business Development at WEHI.

IonOpticks produces high-performance chromatography solutions for the global research community enhancing mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and high-end proteomics research. Their solutions enhance the sensitivity of mass spectrometry sample analysis, enabling scientists and clinicians to discover more from their samples. These advancements are valuable for a broad range of applications within the field of biological and medical research including drug discovery, phosphoproteomics and shotgun proteomics. https://ionopticks.com/

Adelis is a growth partner for well-positioned companies primarily in the Nordic and DACH regions. Adelis partners with management and/or owners to build businesses in growth segments with strong market positions. Since raising its first fund in 2013, Adelis has been one of the most active investors in the Nordic middle-market, making 42 platform investments and more than 230 add-on acquisitions. Adelis manages approximately €3.0 billion in capital. For more information, please visit www.adelisequity.com.

