ZEASN is now Whale TV

Leading Independent TV OS Maker Rebrands to Build Industry and Consumer Awareness

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale TV today announced its new brand identity as part of the company's initiative to establish itself as a consumer-facing brand. With 41.1M+ monthly active users of its TV operating system, Whale TV enables consumers around the globe to seamlessly discover and watch entertainment. Since the company's inception in 2011, Whale TV was previously marketed solely to TV brands and factories. The leading independent TV OS now has set sail to drive awareness and preference among TV brands and consumers and popularize its smart and simple TV operating system.

"We aim to provide better TV for everyone and strongly believe that smart TVs should provide viewers with a smarter, more personalized and intuitive viewing experience. By crafting a more seamless, intuitive, and consumer-centric experience, our TV operating system makes finding, discovering and enjoying TV infinitely better," said Jason He, CEO of Whale TV.

Concurrently, Whale TV is folding its owned and operating free TV streaming services rlaxx TV and Whale Live into a new service named Whale TV+. Whale TV+ will be fully integrated in the next iteration of Whale TV with the launch of Whale OS 10, over time Whale TV+ will also be available across various other TV streaming platforms. The deeper integration into the OS makes it easier for consumers to find free entertainment and helps content providers drive meaningful engagement for their entertainment slate. Whale TV+ will enable viewers to stream thousands of hours of free TV, both live and on demand.

The Whale TV brand identity was designed to position the brand as approachable, friendly and fun. While its engineers leverage complex technologies to solve consumer pain points in the TV-viewing experience, its vibrant color palette, tone of voice and design helps make users feel at home instantly.

"The market for licensable TV operating systems is heating up quickly and Whale TV is probably one of the best-kept secrets in the industry. To position us well for the future, I believe that next to building scale we need to build a brand that is recognized and preferred by TV brands, content providers, advertisers and consumers. Instead of making incremental changes, we made the bold decision to start with a blank canvas. As a result, the core of the Whale TV brand narrative is so simple that it will travel faster," said Mike Duin, VP Marketing & Communications at Whale TV.

Visit www.WhaleTV.com for more information.

About Whale TV

Whale TV is an independent TV operating system that makes TVs smart and simple to use. Since its inception in 2011, the company has worked with 400+ TV brands and enables 41.1M+ monthly active TVs around the world to help consumers discover, find and watch their favorite entertainment. With its easy-to-use TV OS, the company connects consumers, TV brands, content providers and advertisers. Whale TV is headquartered in Singapore and has teams collaborating across the globe to make TV better for everyone.

