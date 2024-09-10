Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10
[10.09.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.09.24
|IE000JL9SV51
|374,244.00
|USD
|0
|4,091,351.26
|10.9323
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.09.24
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,820,550.00
|SEK
|0
|407,290,412.59
|106.6052
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.09.24
|IE000LSFKN16
|627,000.00
|GBP
|0
|6,349,359.28
|10.127
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.09.24
|IE000LH4DDC2
|66,650.00
|EUR
|0
|705,365.23
|10.5831
