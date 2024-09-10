DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.7032 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15446149 CODE: PRWU LN ISIN: LU2089238203

September 10, 2024 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)