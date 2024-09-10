

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.6543 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6565.



The aussie advanced to 0.6673 against the U.S. dollar, from an early near 4-week high of 0.6644.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 95.71 and 0.9050 from yesterday's closing quotes of 95.35 and 0.9028, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.62 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback, 100.00 against the yen and 0.92 against the loonie.



