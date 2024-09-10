Deutsche Telekom trusts Irdeto for comprehensive PKI Certificate and Security Asset Management in broadband CPE

Irdeto, the global leader in digital video platform experiences and security, is proud to announce that Deutsche Telekom has adopted Irdeto Keys Credentials for Routers (K&C) to secure their broadband devices based on the RDK-B carrier-grade open-source platform. This partnership underscores the critical role of RDK-B as an open software platform, empowering operators to innovate while maintaining full control over their Customer Premises Equipment (CPE).

The decision to implement Keys Credentials highlights DT's commitment to securing its broadband CPE with a robust, scalable solution that manages the lifecycle of PKI certificates, keys, passwords, hardware roots-of-trust, and other security assets-from manufacturing through years of service in the field.

"Leveraging Irdeto's nearly 50 years of experience as a global leader in security, our Keys Credentials service is uniquely tailored to the needs of the broadband market, and Deutsche Telekom's trust in our solution reinforces the importance of comprehensive security management in this sector," said Andrew Bunten, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto. "Our partnership enables Deutsche Telekom to maintain full control over their platforms, allowing for rapid innovation without the complexities of dependencies on multiple suppliers."

Irdeto Keys Credentials is an ISO:27001-certified managed security service for the complete lifecycle of trusted identities, secrets and secured firmware for connected products. Irdeto Keys Credentials for Routers addresses the unique challenges of the broadband market, offering operators the flexibility and reliability needed to manage an extensive variety of CPE devices across their network.

By leveraging Irdeto's expertise in broadband CPE security, Deutsche Telekom is ensuring that their CPE is secured from the silicon up. This approach not only enhances the security for Deutsche Telekom's customers but also provides the freedom to innovate by updating platforms in the field when required.

For more information about Irdeto's Keys Credentials service and how it can enhance security for Broadband CPE, please visit the K&C website.

