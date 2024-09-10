Anzeige
10.09.2024 10:06 Uhr
Business Worldwide Magazine Announces its 2024 CEO Award Winners

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) is delighted to reveal the winners of its 2024 CEO Awards.

Now in its tenth year, this milestone celebrates a decade of recognizing and honouring exceptional leadership across the globe. Over the past ten years, the awards have drawn nominations from a diverse range of industries, including finance, healthcare, franchising, oil & gas, manufacturing, and e-commerce. This decade-long tradition underscores the prestigious nature of the awards and highlights the exceptional quality of nominees from around the world.

BWM spokesperson Robert Weinberg expressed admiration for the high caliber of this year's entrants. He noted that the wide array of sectors represented made the judging process both thorough and demanding. The judges conducted a comprehensive review to ensure a fair assessment of each nominee, reflecting the awards' commitment to recognizing true excellence.

According to Mr. Weinberg, the winning CEOs distinguished themselves through charismatic leadership and the ability to engage and inspire employees at all levels. Their dedication to mentoring and developing staff, even amidst demanding schedules, was highly valued by the judges.

In addition to these personal leadership traits, the winners demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, with many introducing forward-thinking practices that have significantly contributed to their companies' success. Mr. Weinberg acknowledged the challenging economic environment but praised the winners for their resilience and strategic foresight.

The nomination process begins with CEOs and other senior executives being nominated by their colleagues or staff. The judges then perform a detailed evaluation, considering leadership qualities, innovative practices, and overall impact. Following a rigorous review, the most deserving leaders are selected. BWM extends its heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 winners and wishes them continued success.

Click here to view the full list of our 2023 CEO Award winners: https://www.bwmonline.com/2024-ceo-awards-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones
Awards Department
E: david@bwmonline.com
W: www.bwmonline.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/business-worldwide-magazine-announces-its-2024-ceo-award-winners-302242423.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
