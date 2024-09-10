West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.: West Red Lake Gold Intersects 54.19 g/t Au over 4m and 23.73 g/t Au over 3.53m at Austin - Madsen Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to report drill results from its 100% owned Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The drill results featured in this news release are focused on the high-grade Austin Zone. The Austin Zone currently contains an Indicated mineral resource of 914,200 ounces ("oz") grading 6.9 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), with an additional Inferred resource of 104,900 oz grading 6.5 g/t Au.

The purpose of this drilling was definition within priority areas of Austin to continue building an inventory of high-confidence ounces to support the restart of production at the Madsen mine, which is expected to commence in H2 2025. The Company expects to complete a pre-feasibility study in support of that restart goal in the coming months.

AUSTIN ZONE HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole MM24D-12-4791-020 Intersected 4m @ 54.19 g/t Au , from 32m to 36m, Including 1m @ 215.61 g/t Au , from 33m to 34m.



Intersected , from 32m to 36m, Including , from 33m to 34m. Hole MM24D-12-4791-026 Intersected 3.53m @ 23.73 g/t Au , from 27.50m to 31.03m, Including 1m @ 79.81 g/t Au , from 30.03m to 31.03m.



Intersected , from 27.50m to 31.03m, Including , from 30.03m to 31.03m. Hole MM24D-12-4791-023 Intersected 3m @ 24.49 g/t Au , from 32m to 35m, Including 1m @ 71.02 g/t Au , from 33m to 34m; AND



Intersected , from 32m to 35m, Including , from 33m to 34m; AND Hole MM24D-12-4791-041 Intersected 6m @ 11.65 g/t Au , from 35m to 41m, Including 1m @ 10.86 g/t Au , from 36m to 37m, Also including 1.05m @ 47.27 g/t Au , from 39.95m to 41.00m.



Intersected , from 35m to 41m, Including , from 36m to 37m, Also including , from 39.95m to 41.00m. Hole MM24D-12-4791-035 Intersected 3.2m @ 15.84 g/t Au , from 38.8m to 42.0m, Including 2m @ 24.32 g/t Au , from 39.4m to 41.4m.



Intersected , from 38.8m to 42.0m, Including , from 39.4m to 41.4m. Hole MM24D-12-4791-002 Intersected 4.8m @ 9.95 g/t Au , from 26.2m to 31.0m, Including 0.87m @ 10.47 g/t Au , from 26.20m to 27.07m, Also including 0.52m @ 43.08 g/t Au , from 29.82m to 30.34m.

Intersected , from 26.2m to 31.0m, Including , from 26.20m to 27.07m, Also including , from 29.82m to 30.34m. Hole MM24D-12-4791-023 also Intersected 3.15m @ 15.06 g/t Au, from 20.35m to 23.50m, Including 0.88m @ 22.62 g/t Au, from 21.12m to 22.00m, Also including 0.98m @ 20.20 g/t Au, from 22.52m to 23.50m.

Shane Williams, President & CEO, stated, "The deeper portions of the Austin Zone are continuing to return very positive results as we advance the infill drilling programs and increase our confidence in these areas of the mine. Due to limited underground development, the two previous operators were only able to access portions of the Madsen deposit down to around 9 level. We are very excited to continue accessing deeper portions of the deposit which were historically mined during a period when gold was only valued at $20-40 per ounce. This resulted in very selective mining practices targeting just the core of the system that left behind a lot of mineralization that would be considered high grade by current standards. With gold prices now in excess of US $2,500/oz we are taking full advantage of that remnant material and see a lot of upside at depth in Madsen."

Plan maps and section for the Austin drilling outlined in this release are provided in Figures 1 through 10. To see these drill holes in the context of a 3-dimensional model of the Madsen project mineral resource, click here. https://vrify.com/decks/16834?auth=fa5e3754-1ad2-440b-b5cc-fcfee08d8175

TABLE 1. Significant intercepts (>3 g/t Au) from drilling at Austin Zone.

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t) MM24D-12-4791-001 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-12-4791-002 Austin

26.20 31.00 4.80 9.95 Incl. 26.20 27.07 0.87 10.47 Also Incl. 29.82 30.34 0.52 43.08 AND Austin 37.50 40.00 2.50 3.65 MM24D-12-4791-003 Austin

24.34 29.50 5.16 5.65 Incl. 28.00 28.83 0.83 17.54 AND Austin 35.18 38.00 2.82 4.73 MM24D-12-4791-004 Austin 22.29 23.29 1.00 4.43 AND Austin 24.93 25.71 0.78 3.41 AND Austin 26.50 27.50 1.00 4.82 MM24D-12-4791-005 Austin 26.00 30.00 4.00 4.45 AND Austin 33.00 34.00 1.00 3.06 AND Austin 38.19 39.19 1.00 10.70 MM24D-12-4791-006 Austin 23.58 24.10 0.52 3.28 AND Austin 26.10 26.63 0.53 9.66 AND Austin 30.64 31.50 0.86 4.56 MM24D-12-4791-007 Austin 27.70 28.50 0.80 5.37 MM24D-12-4791-008 Austin

43.07 46.00 2.93 8.44 Incl. 44.00 45.00 1.00 18.13 AND Austin 51.00 51.80 0.80 6.74 MM24D-12-4791-009 Austin 20.58 22.06 1.48 3.98 AND Austin

25.00 28.65 3.65 5.74 Incl. 27.25 28.00 0.75 20.02 MM24D-12-4791-010 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-12-4791-011 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-12-4791-012 Austin 23.82 24.50 0.68 5.48 MM24D-12-4791-013 Austin 44.55 46.50 1.95 4.91 MM24D-12-4791-014 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-12-4791-015 Austin 20.68 22.00 1.32 3.72 MM24D-12-4791-016 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-12-4791-017 Austin 18.45 22.00 3.55 5.83 MM24D-12-4791-018 Austin 23.10 29.00 5.90 3.62 MM24D-12-4791-019 Austin

21.82 24.00 2.18 9.15 Incl. 21.82 23.00 1.18 15.80 MM24D-12-4791-020 Austin

20.00 22.92 2.92 7.70 Incl. 21.46 21.96 0.50 40.74 AND Austin

32.00 36.00 4.00 54.19 Incl. 33.00 34.00 1.00 215.61 MM24D-12-4791-021 Austin 30.00 33.22 3.22 7.92 Incl. Austin 30.00 30.50 0.50 21.38 AND Austin 35.00 37.50 2.50 3.47 MM24D-12-4791-022 Austin

26.00 28.70 2.70 5.13 Incl. 27.43 28.00 0.57 15.04 MM24D-12-4791-023 Austin

20.35 23.50 3.15 15.06 Incl. 21.12 22.00 0.88 22.62 Also Incl. 22.52 23.50 0.98 20.20 AND Austin

32.00 35.00 3.00 24.49 Incl. 33.00 34.00 1.00 71.02 MM24D-12-4791-024 Austin

48.80 51.00 2.20 8.01 Incl. 49.77 50.50 0.73 20.54 MM24D-12-4791-025 Austin

41.75 45.25 3.50 8.70 Incl. 43.25 44.25 1.00 18.82 AND Austin 48.00 49.00 1.00 3.02 MM24D-12-4791-026 Austin

27.50 31.03 3.53 23.73 Incl. 30.03 31.03 1.00 79.81 MM24D-12-4791-027 Austin

30.50 36.30 5.80 5.51 Incl. 34.30 35.30 1.00 15.58 MM24D-12-4791-028 Austin

36.72 41.98 5.26 5.76 Incl. 40.45 41.98 1.53 10.87 AND Austin 45.00 48.00 3.00 4.30 MM24D-12-4791-029 Austin

28.00 30.75 2.75 7.81 Incl. 29.00 30.00 1.00 14.39 AND Austin 33.00 34.30 1.30 6.90 MM24D-12-4791-030 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-12-4791-031 Austin 30.18 34.04 3.86 3.99 MM24D-12-4791-032 Austin 41.95 44.00 2.05 3.99 MM24D-12-4791-033 Austin 33.65 34.30 0.65 12.67 MM24D-12-4791-034 Austin 32.00 33.04 1.04 4.24 AND Austin

35.60 38.00 2.40 11.36 Incl. 35.60 36.31 0.71 37.75 MM24D-12-4791-035 Austin

38.80 42.00 3.20 15.84 Incl. 39.40 41.40 2.00 24.32 AND Austin 44.00 46.00 2.00 3.54 MM24D-12-4791-036 Austin 27.00 34.00 7.00 3.76 MM24D-12-4791-037 Austin 30.00 33.47 3.47 3.82 MM24D-12-4791-038 Austin 36.60 38.00 1.40 5.90 MM24D-12-4791-039 Austin 37.15 40.75 3.60 4.68 MM24D-12-4791-040 Austin

36.30 38.50 2.20 5.89 Incl. 36.30 37.00 0.70 14.55 AND Austin 44.70 45.20 0.50 3.58 MM24D-12-4791-041 Austin

35.00 41.00 6.00 11.65 Incl. 36.00 37.00 1.00 10.86 Also Incl. 39.95 41.00 1.05 47.27

*The "From-To" intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be = 70% of downhole thickness based on intercept angles observed in the drill core. Internal dilution for composite intervals does not exceed 1m for samples grading <0.1 g/t Au.

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for holes reported in this News Release.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip MM24D-12-4791-001 Austin 435847 5646644 -147 50.6 86 -25 MM24D-12-4791-002 Austin 435847 5646645 -145 83.0 64 27 MM24D-12-4791-003 Austin 435847 5646645 -144 88.8 66 35 MM24D-12-4791-004 Austin 435847 5646645 -145 81.0 73 30 MM24D-12-4791-005 Austin 435847 5646645 -144 95.1 76 40 MM24D-12-4791-006 Austin 435848 5646644 -146 75.2 83 10 MM24D-12-4791-007 Austin 435847 5646643 -146 111.0 93 10 MM24D-12-4791-008 Austin 435847 5646643 -147 100.3 96 -32 MM24D-12-4791-009 Austin 435847 5646643 -144 105.0 98 32 MM24D-12-4791-010 Austin 435847 5646643 -146 102.3 103 10 MM24D-12-4791-011 Austin 435847 5646643 -145 111.0 104 22 MM24D-12-4791-012 Austin 435847 5646643 -144 81.0 105 42 MM24D-12-4791-013 Austin 435847 5646643 -147 90.0 105 -32 MM24D-12-4791-014 Austin 435846 5646643 -147 75.0 113 -32 MM24D-12-4791-015 Austin 435846 5646643 -145 57.0 117 20 MM24D-12-4791-016 Austin 435846 5646643 -144 66.0 120 40 MM24D-12-4791-017 Austin 435846 5646642 -145 60.0 125 29 MM24D-12-4791-018 Austin 435846 5646642 -146 90.0 127 8 MM24D-12-4791-019 Austin 435846 5646642 -145 63.0 130 19 MM24D-12-4791-020 Austin 435846 5646642 -144 72.0 132 37 MM24D-12-4791-021 Austin 435846 5646642 -146 78.0 136 -7 MM24D-12-4791-022 Austin 435846 5646642 -146 84.0 137 7 MM24D-12-4791-023 Austin 435846 5646642 -145 66.0 137 27 MM24D-12-4791-024 Austin 435845 5646642 -147 72.0 140 -28 MM24D-12-4791-025 Austin 435845 5646641 -147 66.0 139 -22 MM24D-12-4791-026 Austin 435845 5646641 -145 63.0 141 17 MM24D-12-4791-027 Austin 435845 5646641 -146 75.0 144 -5 MM24D-12-4791-028 Austin 435845 5646641 -147 66.0 144 -13 MM24D-12-4791-029 Austin 435845 5646641 -146 63.0 146 8 MM24D-12-4791-030 Austin 435845 5646641 -145 75.0 148 25 MM24D-12-4791-031 Austin 435845 5646641 -146 75.0 149 1 MM24D-12-4791-032 Austin 435845 5646641 -147 85.0 150 -15 MM24D-12-4791-033 Austin 435844 5646641 -145 72.0 151 16 MM24D-12-4791-034 Austin 435844 5646641 -146 66.0 153 8 MM24D-12-4791-035 Austin 435844 5646641 -146 69.0 154 -6 MM24D-12-4791-036 Austin 435844 5646641 -145 63.0 155 32 MM24D-12-4791-037 Austin 435844 5646641 -145 72.0 158 23 MM24D-12-4791-038 Austin 435844 5646641 -146 85.0 159 5 MM24D-12-4791-039 Austin 435844 5646640 -145 63.0 166 14 MM24D-12-4791-040 Austin 435844 5646640 -145 75.0 170 19 MM24D-12-4791-041 Austin 435844 5646641 -145 63.0 170 26

DISCUSSION

The Austin zone is accessed through the Madsen Mine West Portal. Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen Mine, the Austin structures are hosted within broad, kilometer-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

At the deposit scale the Austin, South Austin, North Austin, and McVeigh Zones are locally folded and structurally dismembered by transposition and rotation into the penetrative S2 Foliation. In addition to this intense deformation overprint, the mineralized veins and alteration have been subjected to the relatively high temperatures of amphibolite facies metamorphism, which led to extensive recrystallization and growth of the skarn-like replacement mineral assemblage of diopside-amphibole-quartz-biotite.

All significant gold mineralization on the mine property is demonstrably early relative to the most significant, penetrative deformation (D2) and metamorphic events. The North Austin Zone displays 'mine-style' alteration and mineralization and consists of multiple mineralized domains defined over a strike length of 0.5km. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

In drill core, or at underground face exposures, gold-bearing zones at the Madsen Mine are best identified visually by fine (sub-millimetre) grains of free gold within strong alteration and veining. All high-grade intervals generally contain visible gold on drill core exteriors, although numerous examples exist of high-grade assays where visible gold was only identified within the interior (cut surface) of the core samples. Apart from the presence of free gold, pervasive silicification (locally accompanied by discrete quartz veining) and quartz-carbonate or diopside veining are the best indicators that a given interval is within a high-grade zone along/within the mineralized structure.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin, South Austin, North Austin and McVeigh Zones. This will continue to be the strategy through 2024.

High resolution versions of all the figures contained in this press release can be found at the following web address: https://westredlakegold.com/september-10th-news-release-maps/





FIGURE 1. Madsen Mine long section showing location of 12-4791 Drill Bay in Austin Zone.[1]

FIGURE 1. Madsen Mine long section showing location of 12-4791 Drill Bay in Austin Zone.[1]

[1] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled "Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the PureGold Mine, Canada", prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated June 16, 2023, and amended April 24, 2024. A full copy of the SRK report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.





FIGURE 2. Austin plan view drill section showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-12-4791-001 through -041.[1]

FIGURE 3. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-12-4791-039 through -041.[1]

FIGURE 4. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-12-4791-034 through -038.[1]

FIGURE 5. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-12-4791-029 through -033.[1]

FIGURE 6. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-12-4791-023 through -028.[1]

FIGURE 7. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-12-4791-019 through -022.[1]

FIGURE 8. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-12-4791-015 through -018.[1]

FIGURE 9. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-12-4791-07 through -09 and -012 and -013.[1] Holes -008 and -013 broke into historic stopes.

FIGURE 10. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-12-4791-002 through -005.[1]

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling completed underground at the Madsen Mine consists of BQ-sized diamond drill core for definition drill programs and oriented NQ-sized diamond drill core for exploration focused drilling. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at the Madsen Mine core processing facility. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along duplicates, are inserted at a target 5% insertion rate. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis. The BQ-sized drill core is whole core sampled. The NQ-sized drill core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold ("VG"), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is 'cleaned' with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties and transported by Madsen Mine personnel directly to SGS Natural Resource's Facility in Red Lake, Ontario for assay.

Samples are then prepped by SGS, which consists of drying at 105°C and crushing to 75% passing 2mm. A riffle splitter is then utilized to produce a 500g course reject for archive. The remainder of the sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns from which 50g is analyzed by fire assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (SGS Code GO-FAA50V10). Samples returning gold values > 100 g/t Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (SGS Code GO_FAG50V). Samples with visible gold are also analyzed via metallic screen analysis (SGS code: GO_FAS50M). For multi-element analysis, samples are sent to SGS's facility in Burnaby, British Columbia and analyzed via four-acid digest with an atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish for 33-element analysis on 0.25g sample pulps (SGS code: GE_ICP40Q12). SGS Natural Resources analytical laboratories operates under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces ("Moz") of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the technical report entitled "Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the PureGold Mine, Canada", prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated June 16, 2023, and amended April 24, 2024 (the "Madsen Report"). The Madsen Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 31, 2021 and excludes depletion of mining activity during the period from January 1, 2022 to the mine closure on October 24, 2022 as it has been deemed immaterial and not relevant for the purpose of the Madsen Report. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations of management; however, it is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to plans for the potential restart of mining operations at the Madsen Mine, the potential of the Madsen Mine; any untapped growth potential in the Madsen deposit or Rowan deposit; timing of pre-feasibility study and the Company's future objectives and plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices; timing and results of the cleanup and recovery at the Madsen Mine; and changes in the Company's business plans. Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2023, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended November 30, 2023, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

