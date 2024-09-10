Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
10.09.2024 10:10 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq CSD Partners with Clearstream to Improve European Market Access for Baltic Investors

-- Nasdaq CSD adopts Clearstream's Investor CSD solution, granting Baltic
   banks direct access to all TARGET2-Securities (T2S) markets.

 -- The partnership reduces cross-border settlement fees for foreign
   securities.

 -- Nasdaq CSD is the first Central Securities Depository (CSD) in Europe to
   implement this service.


Frankfurt/Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, September 10, 2024 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces
that Nasdaq CSD has become the first European CSD to gain full connectivity to
all T2S markets through Clearstream's German central securities depository.
This groundbreaking partnership provides Nasdaq CSD's participants with access
to a vast pool of European markets for securities settlement and asset
servicing. 

Clearstream is the only CSD which maintains links with all markets within the
TARGET2-Securities platform. The interoperable link with Clearstream enables
Nasdaq CSD to extend this comprehensive network to its participants, making
Nasdaq CSD the first CSD in Europe to utilize Clearstream's Investor CSD
solution. This allows participants to settle trades both within and outside of
T2S. 

For Baltic investors, this development means access to lower transaction fees
for foreign securities due to decreased settlement costs. Nasdaq CSD
participants, primarily banks, will find the settlement of foreign securities
as efficient and straightforward as local securities settlement. 

Additionally, this newly established partnership allows companies listed
outside the Baltics to easily access a growing Baltic investor base by
dual-listing on Nasdaq Baltic exchanges. 

"Nasdaq CSD continues to lead in facilitating interconnectivity within European
markets and connecting companies and investors in our region to the broader
European financial system. This pioneering collaboration with Clearstream not
only provides immediate benefits to both Baltic investors and Nasdaq CSD
participants but also represents a significant step towards more integrated
financial markets in Europe," says Indars Ašcuks, CEO of Nasdaq CSD. 

Samuel Riley, CEO of Clearstream Securities Services, comments: "Clearstream
and Nasdaq share the strong commitment to connecting markets globally. This
co-operation has created a precedent for CSDs to explore the capabilities of
Clearstream's investor model and to demonstrate the interoperability of our
ICSD and CSD services. The move allows Nasdaq CSD to offer its participants
access to a trusted link network that fulfills the entire range of regulatory
and compliance requirements surrounding CSDR whilst providing an efficient,
flexible platform." 

Eliminating post trade barriers is essential for advancing the EU's global
competitiveness 

Both Nasdaq and Clearstream are taking steps to remove post-trade barriers in
Europe to deliver cross-border efficiencies and reduce costs for investors and
corporates. 

Thanks to the merger of the three Baltic CSDs and the Icelandic CSD into Nasdaq
CSD, shared trading, settlement platforms, and common rulebooks, the Baltic
securities markets have achieved the highest degree of regional integration
among EU markets, benefiting participants and investors. 

These developments align with the core idea of the Capital Markets Union (CMU):
creating a single market for capital by ensuring that investments and savings
flow freely across the EU. 


About Central Securities Depository (CSD)

CSDs register securities such as equities, bonds, and fund units. Their main
functions include the safekeeping of securities, facilitating the clearing and
settlement of securities transactions, and providing asset servicing. 

CSDs actively participate in the integration of financial markets by
establishing links between various CSDs, allowing participants in one market to
access securities issued in other markets. 

TARGET2-Securities (T2S) is a Eurosystem infrastructure that provides the
European post-trading industry with a single, borderless, pan-European platform
for securities settlement in central bank money. 


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients,
investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate
and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system.
We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity,
transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of
data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services
enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence.
To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com 


Media Contacts:
Ott Raidla
Nasdaq Tallinn / Nasdaq Baltic Market
Marketing and Communications Manager
ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
+372 5552 4824
