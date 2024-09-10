

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 1.7927 against the euro and 88.37 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7953 and 87.95, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi edged up to 0.6159 and 1.0826 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6143 and 1.0836, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.76 against the euro, 93.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback and 1.06 against the aussie.



