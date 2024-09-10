

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Tuesday after rising notably in the previous session.



Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat after data showed German inflation fell to its lowest level in more than three years in August.



A second estimate confirmed that the country's inflation slowed to 2 percent in August, its lowest level since 2021 on the back of lower energy prices.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 18,440 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.



Application software giant SAP SE rose half a percent after Oracle beat on the top and bottom lines for the first quarter and announced it would bring database services to cloud infrastructure market leader Amazon Web Services.



