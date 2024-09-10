Anzeige
WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
10.09.2024
87 Leser
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2024

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

10 September 2024

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2024

The Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2024 will shortly be available for inspection at the Company's website (https://www.menhaden.com) and the National Storage Mechanism website (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8733


© 2024 PR Newswire
