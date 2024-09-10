Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024

WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
10.09.2024 12:43 Uhr
New Star Investment Trust PLC:

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
New Star Investment Trust PLC: 
10-Sep-2024 / 11:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
 
 
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star 
Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 31 August 2024 were as 
follows: 
 
NAV per Share, cum income: 168.50p 
NAV per Share, ex income:  164.74p

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

10 September 2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NSI 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  345966 
EQS News ID:  1985249 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1985249&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2024 06:12 ET (10:12 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
