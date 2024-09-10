Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A0BK31 | ISIN: CA2929491041
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED
PR Newswire
10.09.2024 13:06 Uhr
Enghouse Networks Expands Footprint In Sports Streaming, Advertising And Monetization With New Product Capabilities

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse Networks, a global leader in telecommunications and media solutions, today announced it is expanding in the sports streaming industry, with several new product capabilities that have been deployed to customers globally.

Sports fans want unrestricted and unrestrained access to content about their sports. Enghouse has helped both major sports teams and sports content distributors to supply this content. The Enghouse solution has enabled these organizations to reach their audiences rapidly and with low technical risk. The solution offers fans access to a wide range of content from live events, on-demand playback and Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) content. Audiences get a compelling and immersive experience across a range of screens, from mobile devices to media players to the most popular smart TVs. Fans have the flexibility of mobile access when they are on the move, or a large-screen experience with friends and family in their homes.

The Enghouse solution offers sports consumers multiple payment options that include credit card and other payment options, as well as integration with popular platforms like Apple and Google. The solution also supports a wide range of advertising options, permitting content owners to monetize in multiple ways in live streams, on demand and FAST models. Content owners can also integrate coupons and vouchers distributed through different channels to attract and retain sports enthusiasts. In addition to valuable sports content, audiences can access sports event statistics and additional services.

By enabling rapid deployment and scalability, Enghouse ensures that sports content providers can quickly reach more fans globally, while increasing revenue through sophisticated monetization strategies and business intelligence tools.

"We are proud to help leading sports organizations deliver premium content to their fans," said Mick McCluskey, Vice President of Product Management at Enghouse Networks. "Our scalable streaming solution is designed to meet the growing demands of sports streaming and provide an exceptional user experience."

"Our expansion into the sports streaming market marks an exciting opportunity for Enghouse Networks," added Vince Mifsud, President of Enghouse. "By leveraging our advanced technology and deep industry expertise, we are well positioned to help sports organizations enhance their viewer engagement and create new revenue opportunities."

About Enghouse Networks

Enghouse Networks is a leading global telecommunications and media technology and solutions provider. The Enghouse Networks technology portfolio spans Network Infrastructure, Media Solutions, Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Digital Transformation solutions. For further information, visit www.enghousenetworks.com. Enghouse Networks is a division of Enghouse Systems Ltd. of Markham, Ontario.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enghouse-networks-expands-footprint-in-sports-streaming-advertising-and-monetization-with-new-product-capabilities-302241282.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
